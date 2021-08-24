Cancel
Park City, UT

Highway Patrol to conduct brake check enforcement blitz in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) commercial vehicle inspectors will be conducting an enforcement blitz in the Park City area on August 26 from 9 am to 2 pm.

The effort is in conjunction with commercial vehicle brake safety week.

The goal is to identify out-of-adjustment brakes and brake-system violations.

An inspection area will be designated in coordination with the Park City Police Department.

This week, commercial vehicle inspectors are emphasizing the importance of brake systems by conducting inspections and removing vehicles found to have out-of-service brake-related violations.

Park City has had numerous problems with “runaway” vehicles, mostly on SR 224.

In late July, a runaway dump truck crashed into a roundabout on Marsac Ave. hitting two other vehicles.

Some facts about brake violations from UHP:

  • Brake system and brake adjustment violations accounted for more vehicle violations than any other vehicle violation category, accounting for 38.6% of all vehicle out-of-service conditions, during last year’s three-day International Roadcheck inspection and enforcement initiative.
  • “Brake system” was the third most cited vehicle-related factor in fatal commercial motor vehicle and passenger vehicle crashes, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) latest “Large Truck and Bus Crash Facts” report .
  • Brake-related violations accounted for eight out of the top 20 vehicle violations in 2020, according to FMCSA’s Motor Carrier Management Information System .
  • During last year’s Brake Safety Week , 12% of the 43,565 commercial motor vehicles inspected were placed out of service for brake-related violations.

You can learn more here .


