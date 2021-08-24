Megan Thee Stallion Says 1501 Is Blocking BTS "Butter" Remix: Report
While Megan Thee Stallion has been scoring Grammys and plaques, among other accolades, she's also been in a nasty legal battle with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment. It all began when she attempted to renegotiate the terms of her contract which she signed when she was only 20 years old. Unfortunately, the two parties have yet to come to terms on any agreement which apparently continues to impede Meg's release schedule.www.hotnewhiphop.com
