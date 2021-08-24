Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 2 to Go on Break Soon

Kaido and his Beast Pirates have been one of the biggest threats that the Straw Hat Pirates have faced to date, as One Piece continues to tell the story of the War For Wano in the pages of its manga, and the latest chapter of the series has shown that the Beast Pirate Captain has suffered a number of new defeats. Though Kaido was able to defeat Luffy in their first fight on the top of Beast Pirate HQ, the captain of the Straw Hats is ramping up for a rematch and a number of developments look to change the tide of the battle.