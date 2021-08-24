Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 2 to Go on Break Soon

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun will be taking a brief break before airing Season 2's next episode! The anime adaptation of Osamu Nishi's original manga series really took off with fans when it aired its debut season back in 2019, and the anime made its return for its second season of episodes earlier this year as part of the Spring 2019 anime schedule. The second season has been proceeding as planned through the Summer 2021 schedule as well, but it will be hitting a brief hiccup before the debut of its next episode due to an unexpected schedule change in Japan.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Cool Stuff#Manga#Demon School#Crunchyroll#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Comicsdexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer pulls strings as Mother Spider Demon

A talented Demon Slayer fan has breathed life into one of the show’s most tragic villains, Mother Spider Demon, with an incredible cosplay that looks as though the character has crawled out of the screen and into reality. In the Ufotable, Inc anime, protagonists Tanjiro and his monster-turned sister Nezuko...
TV & VideosComicBook

Tony Dow, Leave It To Beaver Star And Star Trek Director, Hospitalized

As hospitals around the world are experiencing an increase in patients due to a surge in COVID-19-related cases, Leave it To Beaver star Tony Dow has been admitted to a New York hospital with pneumonia. While Dow himself is COVID-negative, the number of beds being taken up by patients suffering from the Delta variant of COVID-19 apparently forced him to remain in the emergency room for 24 hours before they could free up a room for the former child star. His wife Lauren related the story to fans, adding that her husband is doing better and will likely be released within a week.
MoviesComicBook

Star Trek: A Celebration and More New Star Trek Titles Announced by Hero Collector

As Paramount+ prepares to celebrate 55 years of Star Trek on Star Trek Day, Hero Collector has announced its own celebration. Star Trek – A Celebration, available September 21, aims to be the ultimate guide to the making of the Star Trek: The Original Series. The book is written by Ben Robinson and Ian Spelling, including 256 pages of brand-new and archival conversations, and 200-plus photos and sketches, including some rare and never-before-seen. The book hopes to shed new light on the show's actors, writers, directors, production and costume designers, composers, prop builders, visual effects and makeup artists, and more. A Celebration also gives attention to the early fans who campaigned to save the show, with looks back at the earliest Trek conventions, and breakdowns of 12 of the show's key episodes.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece to Get New Chapter From Nisekoi Creator

One Piece is getting a special new chapter from the creator behind Nisekoi: False Love! As part of its special celebration of its 20th Anniversary and running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for much longer, Eiichiro Oda's original manga series has been getting some fun new makeovers and crossovers from several Shueisha creators to provide a whole new spin on the famous manga. This has included new takes on classic chapters of the series, and a new one is coming our way with the next issue of the magazine from an unexpected creator.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay is Ready for a Fight With Nobara

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is ready for a fight with Nobara Kugisaki! The first season debut for Gege Akutami's original Shonen Jump series was such a massive hit with fans that not only did it result in more sales for the manga release, but shortly after the first season came to an end it was announced that the franchise was going to continue with a new feature film. Much of the reason behind its success was all of the kooky characters and fighters we got introduced to over that first season like standouts such as Nobara Kugisaki.
ComicsAnime News Network

Nisekoi's Naoshi Komi Draws One Piece 'Cover' Chapter

This year's 38th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Nisekoi manga creator Naoshi Komi will draw a "cover chapter" for Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga. The "VIvi no Bōken" (Vivi's Adventure) chapter will be the latest in an ongoing "Cover Comic Project" for One Piece, and Shueisha will publish the chapter in the magazine's 39th issue on August 31.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Launches Replica of Zenitsu's Sword

Demon Slayer's second season is set to arrive later this year, exploring the events that are spinning out of the conclusion of the Mugen Train, and in order to hype up the Shonen franchise, a new replica is being released for Zenitsu's sword, Nichirin Blade. Slated to release in December of this year, the sword looks to be the spitting image of the weapon that the scaredy-cat swordsman wields, normally when he is unconscious thanks in part to the insane terror he holds within himself whenever he encounters a demon or hears that a demon is simply nearby.
ComicsAnime News Network

Fumikiri Jikan/Crossing Time Manga Ends in September

Manga about young women's idle conversations launched in 2016, inspired 2018 TV anime. The omnibus manga tells a series of short stories about conversations young women have while waiting at railroad crossings. Sato launched the manga in Monthly Action in 2016. Futabasha published the manga's seventh volume last September. Crunchyroll...
ComicsAnime News Network

Shaman King Anime Reveals Cast for X-LAWS Members

The official Twitter account for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King manga revealed a new visual and cast members for the anime on Thursday. The new cast members will all play X-LAWS members. The new cast members include: (Left column, top to bottom) Katsuyuki Konishi as John...
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Confirms Another Defeat for Kaido

Kaido and his Beast Pirates have been one of the biggest threats that the Straw Hat Pirates have faced to date, as One Piece continues to tell the story of the War For Wano in the pages of its manga, and the latest chapter of the series has shown that the Beast Pirate Captain has suffered a number of new defeats. Though Kaido was able to defeat Luffy in their first fight on the top of Beast Pirate HQ, the captain of the Straw Hats is ramping up for a rematch and a number of developments look to change the tide of the battle.
ComicsComicBook

Bleach Teases New Arc With One-Shot Cliffhanger

Bleach series creator Tite Kubo returned to the series to celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a new one-shot chapter, and with its cliffhanger teased a huge new arc for the series! Bleach has been one of the most popular series to ever come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have been hoping to see more of it ever since it came to an end. For its 20th Anniversary, it was not only confirmed that the anime would be coming back to finally adapt its final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, but Kubo returned for a brand new entry in the series.
ComicsAnime News Network

Nana Mizuki Sings New Shaman King Anime's 2nd Opening Theme

"Get up! Shout!" to debut in anime in late October, ship on Mizuki's 41st single. The official website for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King manga announced on Saturday that Nana Mizuki is singing the anime's second opening theme song, "Get up! Shout!" Mizuki herself announced the news in a video created for the end of Saturday's YouTube stream of the "Nana Mizuki Live Express 2019" concert:
ComicsAnime News Network

Aria the Benedizione Film's Trailer Reveals December 3 Debut

New cast, returning staff, visual, theme song artists also revealed. The official website for the Aria franchise began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for the Aria the Benedizione anime film that reveals that the film will open in Japan on December 3. The site also revealed the film's theme song...
ComicsComicBook

No Game No Life Cosplay Proves The Anime Needs Season 2

One awesome No Game, No Life cosplay is proof positive that the anime needs a Season 2! Anime fans often take a big gamble with some of the series they invest in as it's not always guaranteed that a story you dive into will continue with more episodes. It's a little easier to get a second season greenlit these days as more and more anime is produced each season, but it was a lot different for adaptations like for Yu Kamiya's original light novel series as it picked up steam years after that original release.
ComicsCollider

The Actual Final Season of 'Attack on Titan' Gets a 2022 Release Date

We finally have a release date for Attack on Titan The Final Season: Part 2. The announcement came at the end of a concert celebrating the music of the iconic anime, which was livestreamed worldwide (and is still available on demand). The official website for Japan's public broadcaster, where the anime airs. Attack on Titan will return next with episode 76 which is titled “Danzai,” which means “Sentencing” or “Judgment,” and will release on the NHK General channel and then simulcast with English subtitles. Episode 75’s teaser stated that Episode 76 was planned to air “this coming winter,” which Funimation has clarified as the release window of Winter 2022.
Comicsattackofthefanboy.com

New Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Trailer Revealed

Today, Aniplex and CyberConnect2 revealed a new trailer of their arena fighter inspired in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, in which many of the game’s mechanics were explained. Since that its version on Aniplex’s channel is not available in...
ComicsAnime News Network

Ryo Hanada's Blackguard Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Hanada revealed on Twitter last month that the manga will end with the fifth compiled book volume. The manga launched in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in September 2019. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 20. Vertical Comics will publish the manga in English and will...
ComicsComicBook

Haikyuu Creator Celebrates the Series' Special Day With Hilarious Sketch

Haikyuu's creator celebrated the series' special day with a hilarious new sketch! Haruchi Furudate's original manga series came to an end last Summer, and ever since fans are still celebrating the manga in all sorts of fun ways. The spirit of the popular volleyball manga has been kept alive through unexpected means with not only the recent newest season of the anime late last year but also with fans continuing to celebrate major milestones and holidays like "Haikyuu Day" on August 19th. This comes from the fact that the Japanese title can be read as "819," and thus fans have marked the special day even after the series came to an end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy