Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 2 to Go on Break Soon
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun will be taking a brief break before airing Season 2's next episode! The anime adaptation of Osamu Nishi's original manga series really took off with fans when it aired its debut season back in 2019, and the anime made its return for its second season of episodes earlier this year as part of the Spring 2019 anime schedule. The second season has been proceeding as planned through the Summer 2021 schedule as well, but it will be hitting a brief hiccup before the debut of its next episode due to an unexpected schedule change in Japan.comicbook.com
