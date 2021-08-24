Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

CCISD to require masks indoors for 30 days starting Thursday

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 6 days ago
The Corpus Christi ISD will require masks at the district's indoor facilities for 30 days starting on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The district said the decision was made after closely monitoring the rise of COVID-19 cases in the local area as well as the legal status of school district mask requirements.

The requirement, which applies to indoor settings, will be reviewed prior to its expiration to determine whether local health conditions indicate it should end or be renewed.

Established procedures that promote a healthy environment will remain in place, including desk shields and sanitizing stations.

The CCISD continues to encourage everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

The requirement applies to all employees on all CCISD properties.

Students who have a signed opt-out form on file will not be required to wear a mask.

The district was previously set to implement the Nueces County Health Authority’s local order pertaining to school districts, which was issued and withdrawn Aug. 15.

After receiving notification on Aug. 19 of a stay on state-level legal action prohibiting school districts from requiring masks, CCISD began preparing to proceed with its mask requirement.

Should the state receive court approval to resume enforcing mask provisions contained in Executive Order GA-38, the district’s requirement would be rescinded.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

