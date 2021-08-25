Person shot inside Chicago's Union Station; trains resuming service

A person was shot inside Chicago's Union Station near Track 30 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Amtrak officials said California law enforcement alerted them that a person with multiple warrants, including a warrant for murder, was arriving on a train into Union Station Tuesday evening. The train originated from Emeryville, Calif.

WATCH: Amtrak officials give update on shooting inside Union Station

A murder suspect opened fire in Union Station when he was approached by officers on the platform, Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said.

When Amtrak police met the person at the platform, officials said, they ran from uniformed officers. They injured an Amtrak employee and then opened fire at Amtrak police officers.

An officer returned fire, striking the person. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said they were shot in the chest and rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. No information was immediately available on their condition.

One of the victims was punched, a second was treated for anxiety, and a third suffered a laceration during the incident, Langford said, but did not specify how the Amtrak employee was injured. Amtrak officials said they sustained minor injuries.

All train traffic in and out of the station was halted temporarily due to the police investigation. Service is now resuming, though riders should expect delays.

A full investigation by Amtrak and Chicago police departments, with CPD leading the investigation. No further details were immediately available.