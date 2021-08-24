Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio's daily COVID cases, hospitalizations highest in months

By News 5 Staff
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RpzF_0bbo8Pwl00

The Ohio Department of Health reported 4,117 new COVID-19 cases and 277 new hospitalizations in the state today, the highest single-day numbers since well before the vaccine was made widely available.

Ohio has not seen a daily COVID-19 case count above 4,000 since mid-January, and single-day hospitalizations have not been as high as Tuesday's reported numbers since Jan. 4, when a spike of 360 hospitalizations was reported.

Key Metrics

The number of new cases today is significantly higher than the rolling 21-day average of daily cases, which is currently 2,623. These numbers include both cases confirmed by a viral test and cases that meet the CDC's definition of probable. There have been 986,421 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, which account for 83% of total cases.

To date, there have been 122,407 total coronavirus cases reported in Cuyahoga County.

There have now been 20,729 coronavirus-related deaths across the state. Forty COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, which includes deaths reported after last Friday, when 41 deaths were reported.

As other states do not send the death certificates for Ohioans who die out of state to ODH's Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule, the mortality data provided by Ohio will continue to fluctuate and those deaths will be assigned to their appropriate dates.

The number of "breakthrough" hospitalizations and deaths — those that occurred among fully vaccinated Ohioans — remains exceedingly low. Since January 1 of this year, 19,749 unvaccinated individuals have been hospitalized for COVID-19, versus 407 hospitalizations of fully vaccinated individuals. That equates to 97.98% of hospitalizations being among unvaccinated individuals in Ohio this year.

There have been 6,965 COVID-19-related deaths in unvaccinated individuals and 71 among those who were vaccinated, meaning 98.99% of those who have died from COVID since January were unvaccinated.

ODH
Vaccine breakthrough data for Ohio, as of Aug. 24, 2021.

As of today, 1,113,383 Ohioans are presumed recovered from the disease, according to the ODH.

The median age of patients is 41 with the age range for infected patients from younger than 1 year old to 111 years old.

Ohio Dept. of Health
Current trends for key COVID-19 metrics on Aug. 24, 2021.

Hospitalizations
The ODH reported 277 new hospitalizations today, with 29 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,095 COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals and 610 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

ODH
Detailed data on hospital bed, ICU bed and ventilator utilization in Ohio as of Aug. 24, 2021.

Non-COVID patients are currently occupying 69.1% of the state's hospital beds, according to ODH. COVID-positive patients account for 7.7%, leaving 23.2% of beds currently available. The number of COVID-19 patients in Ohio's hospitals has been steadily rising and is nearly double what it was on Aug. 11.

COVID patients make up 12.7% of the state's ICU beds, non-COVID patients are occupying 61.43% of ICU beds, and 25.87% of ICU beds are currently open.

Vaccinations

Here's how Ohio's vaccination rate compares to other states:

To date, the COVID-19 vaccine has been started in 6,002,058 people in Ohio, which is 51.35% of the state's population. The vaccine has been started in 10,221 people in the last 24 hours, which is comparable to single-day vaccinations in recent days.

ODH
Data on vaccinations started in Ohio as of Aug. 24, 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccination has been completed in a total of 5,545,643 people, which is 47.44% of the state's population. In the last 24 hours, the vaccine has been completed in 6,973 people.

ODH
Data on vaccinations completed in Ohio as of Aug. 24, 2021.

This chart shows the vaccination rates of each Ohio county:

Testing

There were 21,149 tests done on Aug. 22, the latest day this data from the ODH was available. Of those tests, 12% were positive, compared to the rolling 7-day average positivity rate, which is 7%. The number of daily COVID tests performed and the positivity rate in Ohio has been steadily rising since the beginning of July.

Click here for details on where to get a COVID-19 test in your area.

You can view updated coronavirus data on our website here , and on the Ohio Department of Health website here.

Note: The charts above are updated from a variety of sources, and may or may not reflect the latest COVID-19 data released by the state. These charts are regularly updated with new data and may not reflect the statistics in the text of this story at the time it was published.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Download the News 5 app for free to easily access local coronavirus coverage, and to receive timely and limited news alerts on major COVID-19 developments. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Vaccinating Ohio - Find the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccines, Ohio's phased vaccination process, a map of vaccination clinics around the state, and links to sign up for a vaccination appointment through Ohio's online portal.

See data visualizations showing the impact of coronavirus in Ohio, including county-by-county maps, charts showing the spread of the disease, and more.

Rebound Northeast Ohio News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

We're Open! Northeast Ohio is place created by News 5 to open us up to new ways of thinking, new ways of gathering and new ways of supporting each other.

View a map of COVID-19 testing locations here.

Visit Ohio's Coronavirus website for the latest updates from the Ohio Department of Health.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Northeast Ohio#Hospital Bed#Covid#Cdc#Ohioans#Odh Vaccine Breakthrough#Ohio Dept#Icu#Odh Data#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 8 States Have "Out of Control" COVID Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is raging, and Americans are raging against it. The question is, how many will get vaccinated. According to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, "eight states, many of which have lagged the national average for vaccinations, have Covid-19 patients that account for at least 15% of their overall hospitalizations." These stats are straining to keep up with this surge. Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Kentucky StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Kentucky With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Public HealthRoll Call Online

Rising hospitalizations aren’t only about COVID-19 cases

Hospitals across the country are reaching capacity, the result not only of increasing COVID-19 cases, but also side effects of the pandemic, from delayed surgeries that are now urgent to mental health problems among children. Exacerbating the problem, hospitals are facing new staffing challenges as doctors, nurses and other support...
Hawaii County, HIbigislandnow.com

22 New COVID Hospitalizations Reported on Big Island Overnight

On Tuesday, Hawaii County Civil Defense reported that 40 people on the Big Island were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection — the highest total since the start of the pandemic. By Wednesday, that number had increased more than 50% to 62 hospitalizations. For the second consecutive day, the...
Public HealthFast Company

Delta variant danger zones: This ICU hospitalizations map shows most vulnerable states

Talk to any healthcare workers working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 and they’ll likely tell you one of their worst fears is running out of physical space to treat those infected as the delta variant continues to rage across the U.S. Specifically, many are worried the country could run out of intensive care unit (ICU) beds if delta continues its spread unchecked.
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

COVID claims two more Vermonters, now 273 deaths

Vermont COVID-19 New Confirmed Cases, Probable Cases, and Deaths. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health is reporting today two more deaths from COVID-19 for a statewide total of 273. Cases remain elevated because of the Delta variant. At the beginning of the summer cases were running below 10 on many days with no deaths and few hospitalized. The VDH also reported today that there were 141 additional cases with 33 people hospitalized and eight in the ICU.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 12 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As summer carries on, COVID cases continue to rise across the U.S. Only one state has seen a drop in new infections as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread through the population. In other states, COVID surges are reaching their worst levels in the past 12 months as public health officials continue to push for more people to get vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Two States Account For Nearly 40% Of New COVID Hospitalizations

Nearly 40% of new hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the United States have been reported in Texas and Florida. White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients said that just eight states account for 51% of the total hospitalizations in the country. The other six states are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Nevada.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida is first state where deaths higher in this Covid wave than previous ones

Florida now has record numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths, surpassing figures from other points in the pandemic. According to John’s Hopkins data, in July 2020 cases peaked at around 11,870 and 185 deaths, over a seven-day average, then peaked again in January 2021 with 17,991 cases of Covid-19 and 175 deaths in a seven day period. On 23 August 2021, cases shot up to 37,685 and 297 deaths.
Indiana Statecbs4indy.com

Health department reports 2,916 new COVID-19 cases, 0 additional deaths in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,916 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with zero additional COVID-19 deaths. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 10.9% with a rate of 18.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
Frederick County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

41 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 600 Students Quarantining In Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials confirmed that 41 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 600 are in quarantine in Frederick County. The first day for students was Aug. 18 — a little over a week ago. Frederick County schools are requiring masks for everyone inside school buildings and on buses. Officials said they do have portable filtration systems in most classrooms to circulate air and that they are using all available space during lunches. They are urging anyone who is not feeling well to stay home. Data can be found here. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 942 new cases in 24 hours

Baltimore (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 495,924 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 942 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.85%, decreased by 0.05; 9 deaths have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy