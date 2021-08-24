Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Lanes to Close after 62 years

By Tre Francis
KATC News
 6 days ago
Lafayette Lanes is a place where many have come for years to have a great time bowling with friends and family.

Now, after 62 years, this popular spot is getting ready to close. The closure is leaving some people disappointed to lose an option for entertainment in Lafayette.

"It makes it even harder to find some activities you could do that would still be a good thing to do," a Lafayette resident who spoke with KATC said.

Some bowling groups on Facebook reminisced about the days at the alley starting out as an amateur bowlers, to hitting records.

But it's not just the pros who are sad to lose Lafayette lanes.

"It is going to affect what we're able to do. If you look around, there's not much for the kids to go out and do."

Todd Guidry, General Manager of Lafayette Lanes, says the economy played a role in keeping the business open. This, he says, is not the end for bowling in Lafayette.

"It just came down to a decision where we had a good run. We can't afford the upkeep and the uncertainty of where things will go with the economy. We just decided to close the doors. Acadiana Lanes is a state of the art facility, by the same company. Doing the same service. Serving the community. So even though we don't have the room to transfer all the bowlers over there. Bowlers in general will still have a spot to bowl in Lafayette," Guidry said.

Lafayette Lanes is expected to close on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

