Florida State seeks growth as countdown to kickoff grows closer

As the countdown to kickoff grows closer, Florida State head football Mike Norvell said Tuesday he is pleased with what he's seeing in practice, but there is still a lot of competition to determine who will start when the Seminoles open their season September 5th.

"They have a chance to position themselves to help impact this football team, week one, week two," he said after practice. "It's all on the table right now."

He said this team is still growing, and all that growth won't happen overnight. He's expecting his squad to constantly push themselves to be better, and that will give this team a roster that gives them the best chance to win week in and week out.

"Well I think we have too. And it's not just because you get towards the back part of camp it's never done," he said. "I mean it's going to be a process that's going to go throughout the season. If we want to play our best ball at the end we got to get better today and put ourselves in a position to do that. There's still evaluations. Nothing is set on what we're doing."

Florida State makes their debut Sunday, September 5th when they host Notre Dame.