Jets hope Jamien Sherwood can fill LB void with Jarrad Davis sidelined

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie Jamien Sherwood is about to assume a much larger role within the Jets’ defense. Sherwood, the Jets’ fifth-round pick out of Auburn said he feels comfortable stepping in at strong-side linebacker for Jarrad Davis, who suffered an ankle injury in Saturday’s preseason game at Green Bay. Head coach Robert Saleh said he hopes Sherwood can pick up right where Davis, who is expected to be out for two months, left off.

