Be wary of scam calls, sheriff’s office warns
Be wary of scam phone calls, the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office shared Tuesday. “We have received a number of reports related to a phone scam/ fraud. The caller is identifying himself as a Lassen County Sheriff’s Deputy and using names of local deputies. The caller solicits payment for outstanding warrants. The number will look like it originates from the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office does not take payments for fines in the form of gift cards nor do we make collection calls. These calls are fraudulent. Do not make payment to the caller.”www.lassennews.com
