The ninth annual LIR Clothing Back 2 School giveaway will be held from Thursday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 29. LIR Clothing t-shirts, backpacks and school supplies will be distributed to any children in the community. This year’s event will not be held as a gathering. Interested parties may text LIR Clothing owner Anthony Harris at (631)875-9119 to arrange for a pickup or drop-off of supplies. Community members who wish to donate or sponsor the event may also text for more information.