Tom Green County, TX

Local Health Authority Issues Mask Mandate for All Schools in Tom Green County

saisd.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening, the Tom Green County Local Health Authority, Dr. James Vretis, issued a property control order mandating masks on any school facility in Tom Green County where a positive COVID-19 student or staff case has been confirmed. The order will go into effect Thursday, August 26, 2021 and continue through the end of the school day on Friday, October 15, 2021. This order covers our San Angelo ISD schools and all schools within Tom Green County.

EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

