Local Health Authority Issues Mask Mandate for All Schools in Tom Green County

This evening, the Tom Green County Local Health Authority, Dr. James Vretis, issued a property control order mandating masks on any school facility in Tom Green County where a positive COVID-19 student or staff case has been confirmed. The order will go into effect Thursday, August 26, 2021 and continue through the end of the school day on Friday, October 15, 2021. This order covers our San Angelo ISD schools and all schools within Tom Green County.