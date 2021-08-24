Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

$3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint Passes in House

thebossmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBipartisan infrastructure bills gets Sept. 27 target date for vote A $3.5 trillion budget bill will at least get the chance to exist on paper after the House of Representatives... Bipartisan infrastructure bills gets Sept. 27 target date for vote. A $3.5 trillion budget bill will at least get the...

thebossmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pramila Jayapal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Billionaires#House#Democrats#Medicare#Ev#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
@JohnLocke

$1.1 Trillion Federal Infrastructure Bill Tees Up $3.5 Trillion Spending Spree

The infrastructure bill (H.R. 3684), passed by the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support on August 10, expands government power, puts America into more debt and sets the stage for a dangerous $3.5 trillion spending spree. The $3.5 trillion plan passed the Senate the next day, on August 11, though this time on a party-line vote. The U.S. House is up next and may vote on the latter plan as early as this week.
Congress & Courtsenr.com

Senate Approves Biggest Infrastructure Spending Package in a Century

After a long, halting trek, the largest federal infrastructure bill in recent memory has pushed past a critical legislative milepost, with the US Senate’s approval of a $1-trillion measure that would provide major funding infusions for a wide range of public works categories including highways, bridges, water, the electric grid and broadband.
Congress & CourtsPLANetizen

Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Heads to the House: Details and Reactions From the Planning World

It's been a week since the U.S. Senate voted 69-30 to approve a massive infrastructure funding bill called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The bill, commonly referred to as the bipartisan infrastructure bill, is historic both for the rare bipartisan coalition that managed to get the bill through the Senate as well as for the promise to undo the status quo of sprawling, auto-oriented development when President Joe Biden proposed the American Jobs Plan as the prototype for the current bill.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Philadelphia) — COVID initially shut down the economy almost a year and a half ago. The pandemic continues to this day, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise threatens to put a damper on improving economic conditions. Some people have yet to experience any real recovery in their own lives. Unemployment still surpasses pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ends on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those in need. A few states have recognized that need for additional stimulus and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide that help on a national level?
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy