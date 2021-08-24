NFL suspends Cleveland Browns’ Davion Davis two games

The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Davis, 24, can play in the preseason finale Sunday against the host Atlanta Falcons. If he survives the final roster cuts, he would be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 20.

The punishment stems from a 2019 arrest in Minnesota for suspicion of driving under the influence. He pleaded guilty in December 2020 to a misdemeanor charge of careless driving.

Davis played in two games for the Vikings as an undrafted rookie in 2019. Minnesota cut him in August 2020.

He signed with the Browns on July 31, 2021.

–Field Level Media

