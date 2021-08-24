Cancel
ONE School's Fall Semester 2021 Applications

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded by Oriel Davis-Lyons (who has worked at Spotify, R/GA and Droga5) and The One Club for Creativity, ONE School provides free portfolio courses for Black creatives. They’re taking applications for the fall 2021 semester (two nights a week for 16 weeks) during which students—who don’t need any advertising experience—will be given 10 briefs, taught by some of the advertising world’s most successful individuals and then guided through job placement discussions. The school has an impressive 80% hire rate and, in the first year, “prepared 84 new Black creatives—65 per cent of which were women—to enter the industry.” Read more about the program and how to apply at It’s Nice That.

