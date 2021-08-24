Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Lee, Ogle, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone; Lee; Ogle; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LEE...OGLE...WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES At 557 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Rockton to near Byron to near Rock Falls, moving east at 50 mph. This line of storms has a history of producing wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH