Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Lee, Ogle, Winnebago by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone; Lee; Ogle; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LEE...OGLE...WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES At 557 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Rockton to near Byron to near Rock Falls, moving east at 50 mph. This line of storms has a history of producing wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherry Valley, IL
City
Rochelle, IL
City
Roscoe, IL
City
Rock Falls, IL
County
Ogle County, IL
City
Rockton, IL
City
South Beloit, IL
City
Dixon, IL
City
Mount Morris, IL
City
Amboy, IL
City
Belvidere, IL
City
Lee, IL
County
Boone County, IL
City
Poplar Grove, IL
County
Winnebago County, IL
County
Lee County, IL
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
City
Davis Junction, IL
City
Winnebago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#West Wind#South Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy