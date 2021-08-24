Letters: Storage delays | Simple solution | Dems should endorse | Stark choice | Lead a ruse | In-person learning

Well, another drought. Surprise, surprise. And again, government officials are acting like they didn’t see this coming. The effects of this drought could have been greatly minimized. In 2017 and 2019, we experienced extreme rain that produced so much runoff that it caused flooding throughout Northern California. If the Sites Reservoir had been in place during that time, we could have captured and stored much of this excess runoff for use in a dry year like we are currently experiencing to the tune of over a million acre-feet.