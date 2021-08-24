Cancel
Santa Clara County, CA

Letters: Storage delays | Simple solution | Dems should endorse | Stark choice | Lead a ruse | In-person learning

By Letters To The Editor
 6 days ago
Well, another drought. Surprise, surprise. And again, government officials are acting like they didn’t see this coming. The effects of this drought could have been greatly minimized. In 2017 and 2019, we experienced extreme rain that produced so much runoff that it caused flooding throughout Northern California. If the Sites Reservoir had been in place during that time, we could have captured and stored much of this excess runoff for use in a dry year like we are currently experiencing to the tune of over a million acre-feet.

Related
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

COVID: Proposed California vaccine verification bill on ice

A proposed statewide California vaccine verification law won’t happen this year. As proposed, the bill would require that all public and private employers require that all employees who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine show proof of vaccination or take a weekly COVID-19 test. Last week, the lawmakers were working...
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

Letters: Vaccine victory | What no means | Blaming Newsom | Failure to lead | Dodging crises | Limits of power

Enough is enough. I applaud Mayor Kevin Wilk and the city Of Walnut Creek for requiring vaccinations for all city employees. Now more than ever, our vulnerable population is being infected with the new variant in large numbers every day. Vaccinations are a privilege, created by brilliant scientists, and we must all appreciate how lucky we are to have them available.
EducationPosted by
MercuryNews

As districts mandate vaccines, some teachers push back

PORTLAND, Ore. — Some of the biggest school systems in the U.S. are taking a hard line with teachers and staff members who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19: Get a jab or lose your job. Most teachers already are vaccinated, and national teachers’ unions have endorsed vaccine mandates, but...
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

Editorial: California should pass model COVID-19 mandate law

California should jump at the opportunity to pass a model, statewide COVID-19 mandate law. The legislation, which could take effect immediately after being signed into law, would save lives and eliminate confusion created by cities and counties passing individual vaccine mandates. It’s imperative to stop the needless spread of a...
San Jose, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Letters: Picture of success | Faulty process | No on recall | ‘Me-first’ attitude | History’s judgment | Price of war | Constitution’s core

Yes, it is still true … “A picture is worth a thousand words.” Thanks to Mercury News Photojournalist Aric Crabb for capturing two remarkable photos from our Inaugural Bloom Energy “Stars & Strides” Community Run, to celebrate and support our frontline hospital and health care workers. With the support of...
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

United States travelers dropped from EU safe list as Covid cases surge

The European Union recommended on Monday that Americans should be banned from nonessential travel to its member states after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the United States. Countries within the 27-nation bloc, which includes France, Italy and Germany, have been advised to reinstate coronavirus-related restrictions and halt the arrival of tourists from the US and five other countries.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
MercuryNews

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court’s action late Thursday ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MercuryNews

Letters: Vaccine works | First responders | Elder’s a fake | Anti-tech bills | Vaccinate world | Social Security

Many wrongly believe that COVID-19 vaccines are not working when and if “breakthrough” infections occur. Your recent story of individuals who have suffered such infections (“Vaccinated describe their breakthrough experience,” Page A1, Aug. 15) rightly emphasizes the lifesaving nature of these vaccines and their ability, in most cases, to ward off serious illness.

