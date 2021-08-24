Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Awkwafina on Her Key Role During Casting of Simu Liu’s Superhero

By Brian Davids
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHl3D_0bbo5qTd00

While Awkwafina is certainly no stranger to franchise movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings provided the New York-born multi-hyphenate with the rare opportunity to lead a chemistry read. And it wasn’t just any chemistry read as the proceeding would ultimately cast the star of Marvel Studios’ first Asian-led superhero movie. Director Destin Daniel Cretton and his collaborators knew early on that Shaun/Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) best friend, Katy, would serve as Shaun’s gateway into Asian American culture, and Awkwafina immediately came to mind for the role. As the first official cast member, Awkwafina eventually read with numerous actors who were vying for the life-changing and historic role.

“All I knew on that day was that I was a part of finding Shang-Chi. So I just wanted to do just that,” Awkwafina tells The Hollywood Reporter . “I wanted to come in, do my part, not be distracting and let these actors give probably one of the most important auditions of their lives at that point. So I just wanted to blend in and help them showcase what they could do. But I remember testing with Simu that day, and he was nervous. I was nervous, too. I was like, ‘I hope I don’t get fired in the process of chemistry reading,’ but it was apparent that he was Shang-Chi from the jump.”

At the start of the film, Katy and Shaun work as parking valets for a San Francisco hotel, where they opt to go on a joyride together in someone else’s car. Such behavior seems all too routine for the duo, as does their attendance at a karaoke bar. While Katy is highly educated, she seems to have difficulty committing to a path, at least until she joins Shaun on his globetrotting journey.

“Well, I think it’s a conundrum that a lot of Asian Americans find themselves going through,” Awkwafina explains. “It’s a mixture of, ‘What do I want to do? What am I supposed to be doing? What do my parents want me to be doing? What does the world want me to be doing?’ So I think her conflict is very relatable in that way, but it’s also a lot different than Shaun’s. And I think that she does learn a lot about herself through this journey that he then takes her on, specifically about the world being bigger and that you have to do things for yourself.”

In a recent conversation with THR , Awkwafina also looks back at working with Sir Ben Kingsley and marveling over Shang-Chi ‘s impressive action sequences. Then she addresses the status of the Crazy Rich Asians sequel, as well as her upcoming voice role in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid .

So Katy is very much the audience surrogate in Shang-Chi as she reacts in the same way we would if we were part of this world. She also asks the questions that we’re wondering as we watch. So did you and Destin talk about Katy in these terms?

Yeah, I think we definitely did. Destin and I talked about Katy and pretty much everything about her: her wants, her flaws, the things she wants to change about her life. That’s what makes for a really strong character. The core of it, though, is really her relationship with Shaun and how she supports him. I think that says a lot about her.

Katy and Shaun are platonic friends of 10 years, and they both have a little bit of Peter Pan syndrome, as neither wants to grow up completely. While Shaun’s childhood more than explains why he’s living this way, why is Katy not making use of her Berkeley education?

Well, I think it’s a conundrum that a lot of Asian Americans find themselves going through. It’s a mixture of, “What do I want to do? What am I supposed to be doing? What do my parents want me to be doing? What does the world want me to be doing?” So I think her conflict is very relatable in that way, but it’s also a lot different than Shaun’s. And I think that she does learn a lot about herself through this journey that he then takes her on, specifically about the world being bigger and that you have to do things for yourself. So there are going to be things about yourself that you’re not going to like or want to change.

Certain members of Katy’s family don’t seem to believe the platonic nature of their friendship, and this reminded me of a scene in When Harry Met Sally where they debate whether men and women can be friends or not. So where do you weigh in on platonic friendships like Katy and Shaun’s?

I didn’t even know that was a thing. Platonic friendships like theirs are totally doable. I didn’t even know it was a rule that they were impossible. I’ve had tons of friends that are guys, and some of my best friends in real life are guys. So in that way, it was really easy to approach. What might have been harder was approaching it with a love perspective, simply because he’s going through a lot and the last thing he needs is to take on this neurotic girlfriend who knows nothing about moving through this world. So I think it makes perfect sense where they’re at, and even if their relationship were to extend into a romantic one, it would still be rooted in the strength of their friendship.

The bus sequence is incredible for so many reasons, and I particularly loved how it harked back to one of my favorite action films ever made. So was Sandra Bullock’s role in Speed ever on your mind as you were turning that bus wheel?

I mean, yeah! But I don’t think I came close to how epic her performance was in that. Sometimes, I felt like I was really just driving along, but that bus sequence was insane to watch and be a part of. Obviously, I was doing my thing, but every so often while we were shooting, I would look in the mirror and see Florian [Munteanu], Simu or any number of guys doing the most insane things, suspended in the air on a giant gimbal. I’ve said that it was really good acting on my part in that any awe or fear was probably real, because we were really moving and I wasn’t anticipating any of that. So it was a really bonkers and really complicated sequence to shoot, and I have to give it up to them for getting through it.

That scene is a proof of concept for another Speed movie, so hopefully Disney is listening.

( Laughs .) Yes, I’ll just show them that clip.

During casting, all of the chemistry reads revolved around you, which is really cool. What was that experience like for you?

All I knew on that day was that I was a part of finding Shang-Chi. So I just wanted to do just that. I wanted to come in, do my part, not be distracting and let these actors give probably one of the most important auditions of their lives at that point. So I just wanted to blend in and help them showcase what they could do. But I remember testing with Simu that day, and he was nervous. I was nervous, too. I was like, “I hope I don’t get fired in the process of chemistry reading,” but it was apparent that he was Shang-Chi from the jump.

What were your audition scenes?

Oh man, I don’t think I can go into strict detail.

I’ve heard you say that Destin really cares about performance, and I bring this up because actors often tell me that it’s rare for them to get performance direction. Is Destin one of the exceptions in your experience, too?

I think it’s all about context. When you come on to an action movie, especially one at this scale, you don’t often expect to do as much character work as Destin is willing to do at any time. And this is not Destin being like, “OK, we’re going to do character work for 8 hours now.” This is like us having questions, and Destin being like, “You know what? I don’t mind working with you on this right now. We’re going to figure it out and that’s what we’re going to do.” I’ve worked with amazing directors that have done performance directing, sure, but Destin’s whole approach to it, for the context, was very different. He really puts a lot of trust in his actors, but he can also read his actors well. So if we’re in conflict about where we’re going to go or if we don’t feel comfortable to take a chance, he was always really good at reading that in us. He would come up to us and say, “Just do it. If that’s what you want to do, just do it.” So it was special.

While there’s certainly nothing wrong with Katy being a valet, what was your version of that job before things took off for you?

I mean, it depends on your definition. ( Laughs .) I worked at an air conditioning company. I worked at a vegan bodega. I worked at a real estate company of a family friend for a day. So I pretty much did everything under the sun. I was a waitress once, and I spilled hot sake on a woman. She was being nice because she was on a date, but as I walked away, she was like, “God, I’ve had such horrible waitresses in New York City.” And I’m still mentally recovering from that.

I’m sorry for unearthing past trauma.

Oh, that’s okay! ( Laughs .)

Since karaoke is a thread in this movie, is Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” still your go-to track?

Yeah, but just because I’ve sang it so many times. It’s effortless. I could probably sing it with strep throat at this point, but no one wants to hear that — again . ( Laughs .) But I could just sing it at any point, and that’s really the secret to karaoke. If you really want to wow people at karaoke, what you have to do is pick three songs and just practice them until you know them insanely well. And when you go to a birthday party or a karaoke bar, just whip one out like someone randomly asked you to do it and you don’t even know the song. So that’s the trick to karaoke.

So do you already know when you’re playing Katy again?

( Laughs .) Uh, no! I have no idea, but obviously, I think we’d all agree that we’d love to reunite again.

I know you probably get used to this lifestyle after a while, but sitting next to Sir Ben Kingsley on set has got to be surreal.

( Laughs .) Yes, it’s weird in a good but nerve-wracking way. When you’re in a scene with Sir Ben, you’re witnessing true power as an actor. He’s definitely one of my favorite actors, and just to see his comedic timing as Trevor was so amazing to watch. Every time he did his opening bit, I was blown away. So you don’t ever really get used to sitting in a car with Ben Kingsley.

Did the scaffolding sequence involve lots of dangling?

Yes, lots of dangling! ( Laughs .) I thought, “When we shoot this, it’ll be on the floor and it’ll just be a couple pieces.” But it was full scaffolding! We were pretty high up, and I did some stunts in that sequence. I fell and did a lot of pole work. I would come in and be like, “Hey guys, I’m going to do some pole work today,” and people stopped finding that funny immediately. But I would literally look up and see the rest of the actors in the scene just killing it up there and going crazy. It’s really insane to know how much was really practical and how much was being done in front of you.

So why have things been so quiet on the Crazy Rich front?

I don’t know! I can only assume that they want to get it right, and that they’re trying everything they can. But we’re all in contact; we just don’t know any specifics.

Have you tracked Scuttle for The Little Mermaid yet?

No, I haven’t. I know that they wrapped recently, which is awesome for them. So I haven’t heard much, but I know that that’s coming, too. So I’m excited to see what they ended up doing.

Do you and Lulu Wang ever trade ideas regarding another project?

We don’t really trade ideas, but I’d love the chance to work with her again. I know that she’s very busy; she’s working on a project right now. But I’m always open to that.

You recently talked about your family group text and how active it is. Do you have a group text with a former cast that you’d rank second?

Yeah, the Ocean’s Eight group text kicks once in a while, but that was once a pretty epic cast group chat.

***
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premieres exclusively in theaters on Sept. 3rd.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Ben Kingsley
Person
Simu Liu
Person
Awkwafina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Thr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
CelebritiesComicBook

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Legal Battle With Disney

Scarlett Johansson recently starred in the long-awaited Black Widow movie, marking her final time playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, a role she first began back in 2010. Due to the pandemic, the movie was released in both theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. This has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Johansson who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Disney has shot back with claims that Johansson is pulling a "highly orchestrated" PR stunt, but the star has gotten a lot of support from her peers in the industry. In fact, Johansson's Marvel co-star, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff), was recently asked about the lawsuit during a Vanity Fair interview with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudekis.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Thinks His Marvel Movie Is ‘Truly Going to Change the World’

This is a tale of a few tweets. “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu was practically giddy with excitement as he posed on the red carpet outside the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood ahead of the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ first Asian-led superhero film. Hours before Monday night’s red carpet, Liu tweeted to his followers, asking them to “ask me a question so I don’t start to fixate on the nerves and the anxiety and the insecurity.” The roller-coaster of emotions is largely understandable given that starring in a Marvel film is a major moment in the career of any actor. But the...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Here’s When Simu Liu’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Takes Place In The MCU

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton has revealed when the Simu Liu film takes place in the MCU timeline. One of the most anticipated films of the year, Shang-Chi is set to hit cinemas later next month. The first Marvel film to be exclusive to theatres since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, the Simu Liu-led film is poised to make a healthy splash at the box office. While we’ve seen a considerable amount of footage from the film, it’s unclear when exactly the film takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s sprawling timeline.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Brad Allan Dies: Stunt Guru In Jackie Chan And ‘Kingsman’ Films, ‘Shang-Chi’ Was 48

Bradley James Allan, the influential Australian stuntman, stunt coordinator and actor who was a longtime member of Jackie Chan’s team and who most recently was the supervising stunt coordinator and second-unit director on Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has died. He was 48. Chan announced his death on his website, saying only that he had passed away from illness. Allan’s credits include tentpole hits from Solo: A Star Wars Story and Wonder Woman to Insidious: Chapter 3, Pacific Rim, The Adventures of Tintin, Kick-Ass and Avatar. He also worked on all three Kingsman movies including as supervising stunt...
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Promises Exciting Origin Story

Marvel Studios' next theatrical release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is coming next month and will be the first MCU movie in a long while to feature an all-new cast of characters. The film is being led by Simu Liu, who is best known for his role as Jung Kim on the sitcom Kim's Convenience. Not only will this mark Liu's first time in the MCU, but it's the first time movie fans will get to know the character of Shang-Chi. During a recent chat with Total Film, Liu teased the movie will be a top-notch origin story.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Which MCU character did Dwayne Johnson discuss playing with Marvel?

It's official, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has spoken with the powers that be about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the world's highest-grossing franchise enters a new phase, A-list talent like Owen Wilson, Angelina Jolie, and Jonathan Majors have signed to the ever-growing ranks of the MCU. Considering The Rock's...
Moviesatlantanews.net

Kevin Feige addresses 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu's response

By Kevin Feige Addresses 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu'S Response To Disney Ceo'S 'Experiment' CommentWashington [US], August 17 (ANI): In an unusual set of circumstances for Marvel Studios, the premiere of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' was recently held just 48 hours after its lead, Simu Liu, took aim at Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who had described the film's release as an 'experiment' for the company.
Movies/Film

Did Kevin Feige See Simu Liu’s Famous ‘Shang-Chi’ Tweet?

Though Simu Liu had been around the business long before Marvel came knocking at his door, most fans likely weren’t familiar with the actor when he was first cast as the lead in the soon-to-be-released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As is usually the case in this age of social media, Liu’s Twitter account was quickly uncovered, and, to the delight of many, a fun surprise was laying in wait. Years ago, he’d tweeted about wanting to play Shang-Chi and then watched as his self-fancast came true!
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel boss reveals whether he saw Simu Liu's tweet about Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is sure to make a huge star out of Simu Liu, the first Asian leading man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a role the actor has wanted for a while, most famously tweeting Marvel back in 2018 that he wanted to talk to them about the film, which the studio were looking to get off the ground at the time.
Moviesepicstream.com

Glorious Art Casts Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy Amid DCEU Casting Rumors

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans are still in major disbelief after Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for allegedly breaching their contract. If you haven't been keeping up with the news, Scarlett's camp is blaming the company's release strategy for the film that gravely affected its box office numbers. As it stands, there are no major updates regarding the lawsuit but it's safe to assume that Scarlett's working relationship with Disney has been tainted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy