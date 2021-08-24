Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Thomas The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in west central Nebraska South central Thomas County in north central Nebraska * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Stapleton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Logan, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Hoagland and Brown Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 241 and 243. Highway 83 between mile markers 114 and 132. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH