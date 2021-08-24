Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Hillsborough, Inland Pasco, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Hillsborough; Inland Pasco; Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pasco, northwestern Polk and northeastern Hillsborough Counties through 745 PM EDT At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Lakeland, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lakeland, Plant City, Zephyrhills, Zephyrhills West, Zephyrhills North, Zephyrhills South, Rockridge, Zephyrhills Municipal Airport, Richland, Gibsonia, Winston, Crystal Springs and Kathleen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zephyrhills South, FL
County
Polk County, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Plant City, FL
City
Richland, FL
City
Crystal Springs, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Inland Hillsborough#Polk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy