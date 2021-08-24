Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Hillsborough, Inland Pasco, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Hillsborough; Inland Pasco; Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pasco, northwestern Polk and northeastern Hillsborough Counties through 745 PM EDT At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Lakeland, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lakeland, Plant City, Zephyrhills, Zephyrhills West, Zephyrhills North, Zephyrhills South, Rockridge, Zephyrhills Municipal Airport, Richland, Gibsonia, Winston, Crystal Springs and Kathleen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
