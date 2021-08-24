How good was Charlie Watts from The Rolling Stones? Martin Scorsese showed everyone in 2008.

The world lost one of the biggest figures in music over the past 60 years with the passing of Rolling Stones' drummer Charlie Watts, 80, on Tuesday. Watts has been a part of every show The Stones have played since January 1963, although it was announced earlier this month he wouldn't be playing with the band on its upcoming No Filter Tour.



No cause has been given for his death.

Watts was an anomaly in a band that was known for its roguish behavior. He was an elegant, quiet man who preferred to wear tailored, classic suits as opposed to the rock 'n roll bad-boy look that typified the rest of the band.





His playing was never flashy but it was a major reason why the Stones had such a unique swing. "Charlie's got rock-solid time. His playing swings and his shuffles are great because of his comfort with jazz-ride patterns," Rob Wallis of drumming video originators Hudson Music, said according to Drum Magazine.



"Without him, The Stones would be a completely different-sounding band with a very different feel," he added.

Film Director and Stones' aficionado Martin Scorsese highlighted Watts' playing and presence in his 2008 concert film "Shine a Light." For the song "Jumpin' Jack Flash," the "Goodfellas" director turned the audience's perspective to Watts', giving us a unique look at how he's seen the world from the stage over the past five decades.

Charlie Watts / Jumpin' Jack Flash www.youtube.com

Rest in peace, Charlie.