Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How good was Charlie Watts from The Rolling Stones? Martin Scorsese showed everyone in 2008.

By Tod Perry
Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myFbj_0bbo5jXm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FIjf_0bbo5jXm00

The world lost one of the biggest figures in music over the past 60 years with the passing of Rolling Stones' drummer Charlie Watts, 80, on Tuesday. Watts has been a part of every show The Stones have played since January 1963, although it was announced earlier this month he wouldn't be playing with the band on its upcoming No Filter Tour.

No cause has been given for his death.

Watts was an anomaly in a band that was known for its roguish behavior. He was an elegant, quiet man who preferred to wear tailored, classic suits as opposed to the rock 'n roll bad-boy look that typified the rest of the band.


His playing was never flashy but it was a major reason why the Stones had such a unique swing. "Charlie's got rock-solid time. His playing swings and his shuffles are great because of his comfort with jazz-ride patterns," Rob Wallis of drumming video originators Hudson Music, said according to Drum Magazine.

"Without him, The Stones would be a completely different-sounding band with a very different feel," he added.

Film Director and Stones' aficionado Martin Scorsese highlighted Watts' playing and presence in his 2008 concert film "Shine a Light." For the song "Jumpin' Jack Flash," the "Goodfellas" director turned the audience's perspective to Watts', giving us a unique look at how he's seen the world from the stage over the past five decades.

Charlie Watts / Jumpin' Jack Flash www.youtube.com

Rest in peace, Charlie.

Comments / 0

Upworthy

Upworthy

40K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Rolling Stones#Hudson Music#Drum Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
The Independent

The heartwarming routine Charlie Watts had at every hotel he stayed in

Charlie Watts drew a sketch of every bed he ever slept in.The Rolling Stones drummer, 80, started the drawings in 1968 while on tour and did it right up until his death, on Tuesday (24 August).Watts told Rolling Stone: “I make a sketch of every bedroom I sleep in. I’ve sketched every bed I’ve slept in on tour since about 1968.”He later elaborated on why it became a hobby for him, telling Sue Lawley on Desert Island Discs: “It’s a diary. Now I can’t miss one because it’s like ruining ‘a day in the life of’. So I just...
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80, weeks after revealing emergency operation

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80, just weeks after pulling out of the legendary band’s U.S. tour following an emergency operation. Watts, whose virtuoso stylings ranged from jazz to hard-driving rock and roll, “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” his publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.
MusicPosted by
Deadline

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Pete Townshend & Others React To Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Death

Just minutes after the news of Charlie Watts’ passing broke, the band posted a statement from the drummer’s publicist expressing “immense sadness” at his passing and remembering him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.” McCartney then went on to characterize Watts as a musician. “Charlie was a rock,” said McCartney, “and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock.” Friend Elton John called...
MusicParsons Sun

Charlie Watts: The show must go on

Charlie Watts insisted "the show must go on" after pulling out of the Rolling Stones' US tour. The 80-year-old drummer is "unlikely to be available" to join his bandmates on the US leg of their 'No Filter' tour later this year after recently undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure, and though they can't wait to have him back with them, they want to wait for him to be "fully recovered".
MusicNew York Post

Meet Steve Jordan, the Rolling Stones drummer who may replace Charlie Watts

Following the death of drummer Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones may have found a replacement: Steve Jordan. Jordan, 64, was already filling in — at Watts’ request — following recent surgery the legendary drummer received that required him to take time off to recuperate. Two weeks ago, Mick Jagger said Jordan would sub in as Watts recovered, adding that he “looked forward” to Watts’ return — but that never came.
Musicarcamax.com

Charlie Watts to sit out Rolling Stones' US tour after undergoing operation

Charlie Watts has pulled out of the Rolling Stones' upcoming US tour after undergoing surgery. The 80-year-old drummer's operation was "completely successful" but he's "accepted" that it will take him "a while" to get back on his feet, and so he has made the decision to stand down from the 'Satisfaction' rockers' 13-date 'No Filter' shows.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Is ‘Unlikely’ to Join Group’s 2021 U.S. Tour

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ drummer since the group’s inception in 1962, is “unlikely to be available” for the band’s rescheduled U.S. tour this fall, according to a statement from a Stones spokesperson. Watts, who turned 80 in June, recently underwent an unspecified but “completely successful” medical procedure, according to the statement. Veteran drummer Steve Jordan, who has worked extensively with Stones co-founder Keith Richards, will fill in; the 13-date “No Filter” tour begins in St. Lous in Sept. 26. Watts said in a statement: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but...
Musicmyq105.com

Rolling Stones Share Tribute Video to Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones released a two-minute tribute video to their late drummer Charlie Watts. Featuring photos and video throughout the Stones’ history as a band, the clip below is soundtracked by the song “If You Can’t Rock Me” from the band’s 1974 studio album It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll. The track opens with the lyrics, “The band’s on stage and it’s one of those nights, oh yeah/The drummer thinks that he is dynamite, oh yeah.”
EntertainmentBBC

Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
Musicwgnradio.com

Bruce Springsteen, Ye, and Charlie Watts with ‘Elton’ Jim Turano

Anna Davlantes is joined in the studio by “Elton” Jim Turano where they talk about Kanye West’s “Donda” listening party. They highlight the scale replica of Ye’s house and how he lit himself on fire during the show. Jim also speaks on the 500+ concerts he’s been to, with Bruce Springsteen’s concert being one of the most recent, and he revisits his discussion with Anna about the late Charlie Watts.
MusicPosted by
99.1 WFMK

Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts Dead at 80: Rockers React

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died today at age 80 in a London hospital. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement from Watts' spokesperson read. It was recently announced that Watts would not be participating in an upcoming Rolling Stones tour because he was recovering from an undisclosed operation.
1470 WMBD

Rolling Stones drummer Watts dies at 80

LONDON (Reuters) – Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and snappy dresser during nearly 60 years with the band, has died, his spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. He was 80 years old. “It is with immense sadness that...
MusicGreenwichTime

Flashback: Charlie Watts' Final Performance With the Rolling Stones

The unbelievably sad news that Charlie Watts has died is just beginning to reverberate around the world. The public knew he was going to miss out on the upcoming Stones tour since he was recovering from surgery, but the 80-year-old drummer had survived past health scares unscathed and it truly seemed like he was made of steel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy