Authorities: Woman fabricated story about police impersonator in Cherry Hill

Police in Camden County say that a report of a fake police officer pulling over a woman in her car was made up.

The woman reported that she was pulled over on Route 38 in Cherry Hill last week by a man in a van who said he was a police officer. Cherry Hill police even released a surveillance photo of the vehicle believed to be involved.

RELATED: Several incidents of police impersonators this month put people on alert. Here's how to stay safe

But authorities now say that the vehicle was a federal corrections van driven by on-duty officers.

The woman has recanted her story and says that no contact occurred. She has now received a summons for filing a false statement to police.