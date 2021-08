"Little People, Big World" stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are blissfully in love, but it looks like they took their relationship to the next level. Matt was previously married to Amy Roloff, beginning in 1987, but they divorced in 2016, according to Us Weekly. He started dating Caryn in 2017 and seems happy in this new chapter of his life. Matt gushed over Caryn on Valentine's Day, writing on Instagram, "Happy Valentines Day to my Love my best friend..The one who makes me enjoy, smile and laugh about life everyday. I love you Caryn."