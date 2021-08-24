Cancel
The Knicks’ preseason schedule was announced

By Alex Wolfe
Posting and Toasting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoring Monday? I’ve got just the news you’ve been waiting for: The New York Knicks announced their preseason schedule today. Four games, pretty standard. Two against the Wizards seems to just be the yearly tradition at this point. These are also four teams that the Knicks should be better than, on paper, so getting ahead while the starters are playing should be at least a somewhat decent indicator of how well this team stacks up against some of the better teams in the East going into the season.

