Sixth Circuit Court upholds conviction in 'Trinity murders' case

The man being held in the Trinity High School murders will remain in prison.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of Victor Taylor, who is currently on death row.

In 1984, Taylor murdered two Trinity students, Scott Nelson and Richard Stephenson.

The teens had stopped at a restaurant at Logan and Oak for directions to a Manual High School football game.

Taylor was convicted of kidnapping, robbery, sodomy and capital murder.

He has appealed his conviction for decades, but the federal court rejected his claims Tuesday.

“Thirty-seven years ago, families, friends, and the entire Louisville community sustained a deep loss when two Trinity High School students were brutally murdered,” said Attorney General Cameron. “While the Sixth Circuit’s ruling does not lessen the pain for the victims’ families, we hope they find solace in knowing that Taylor’s conviction was upheld. Our office is committed to seeing that justice is done and the sentence imposed by the judge on the recommendation of Kentucky jurors is carried out, and I am grateful to Assistant Attorney General Matthew Krygiel and Solicitor General Chad Meredith for their work in this case.”

