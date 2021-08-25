Live results: St. Petersburg primary election for mayor, city council

It's (primary) Election Day under the summertime sun in the Sunshine City.

Voters in St. Petersburg, depending on where they live, saw at least one race on the ballot: the city's mayoral primary race. Others may have seen city council races, as well.

If a candidate for mayor receives more than 50 percent of the vote, they are considered duly elected and will replace the city's term-limited mayor, Rick Kriseman. Should no candidate surpass a majority, the top two vote-getters will be on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

The top-two candidates vying for a city council seat in each district will move on to the general election and will be voted on by everyone in the city, not just those voters who live in each designated district.

Here are the latest unofficial election results as seen from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections' website:

City of St. Petersburg mayor (100 percent of precincts reporting)

Robert G. Blackmon: 28.58 percent (15,424 votes)

Pete Boland: 6.24 percent (3,369 votes)

Michael Ingram: 0.84 percent (451 votes)

Torry Nelson: 0.38 percent (205 votes)

Wengay "Newt" Newton: 7.41 percent (3,999 votes)

Marcile Powers: 0.74 percent (398 votes)

Darden Rice: 16.53 percent (8,923 votes)

Ken Welch: 39.10 percent (21,103 votes)

Michael S. Levinson (Write-in): 0.18 percent (97 votes)

Council Member District 1 (100 percent of precinct reporting)

Ed Carlson: 19.40 percent (1,322 votes)

Copley Gerdes: 33.55 percent (2,286 votes)

John Horbeck: 13.2 percent (899 votes)

Bobbie Shay Lee: 33.85 percent (2,306 votes)

Council Member District 4 (100 percent of precinct reporting)

Jarib Figueredo: 12.38 percent (822 votes)

Lisset Hanewicz: 41.73 percent (2,771 votes)

Clifford Hobbs III: 15.27 percent (1,014 votes)

Tom Mullins: 23.21 percent (1,541 votes)

Doug O'Dowd: 7.41 percent (492 votes)

Council Member District 8 (100 percent of precinct reporting)