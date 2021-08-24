Cancel
‘Ultimate drummer’: Stars react to Charlie Watts’ death

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts drew swift reaction, including from rock ‘n’ roll royalty including Elton John and Paul McCartney. The word “great” was among the superlatives used to describe Watts, who was a mainstay of the Stones.

“He was a lovely guy. … Condolences to the Stones. A huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock. A fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Love you, Charlie, will always love you. Beautiful man, and great condolences and sympathy to his family — Paul McCartney, .

“A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.” — .

“Not just one of greatest drummers in one of the greatest bands of all time, but a gentleman’s gentleman. He singlehandedly brought the Rock world some real class. Rock and Roll will miss him profoundly. We are significantly less without.” — .

“Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind.” — .

“God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love.” — .

“The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.” — .

“Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. — .

“The heartbeat of Rock & Roll. The Great Charlie Watts. all due respect.” — .

“This is Charlie Watts. Mourned and beloved by all.” — .

“Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man.” — .

“I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy.” — .

“A monumentally sad day learning my personal hero Charlie Watts has died. I’m devastated and my soul aches for Shirley, Serafina, the extended Watts family, and of course his band mates.” — .

“A hero is gone. No words. A huge gaping hole in the universe.” —

“The most subtlety, warmth and feel of any rock drummer in history. Rest beautifully Charlie we treasure your gifts.” — .

“Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music.” — .

