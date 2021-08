What a great week of baseball this has been so far. I would rate it a 10 out of 10, and I’d go so far as to say I wish every week this season had been like this. The Yankees dispatched the Sox 5-2 to complete a three-game sweep, and it was glorious. With the win, the Yanks are 69-52 and would host the AL Wild Card game if the season ended today. Beautiful, beautiful stuff. I do have one question for you all, though: what are your plans for the parade this fall?