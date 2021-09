From coding robots and chemistry sets to space-themed offerings, here are some of the best STEM kits for elementary school students and teachers. After a year of remote learning, many schools are returning to in-person learning this fall. Whether it's in the classroom or follow-up work at home, STEM lessons focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics are foundational to a number of educational pathways. As students head back to the classroom, here are some of the best STEM kits and coding accessories for elementary students and teachers.