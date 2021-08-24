Biden: Pentagon developing contingency plans if Afghanistan evacuations not complete by August 31

President Joe Biden was trying to avoid accountability for his withdrawal from Afghanistan before the withdrawal even began. A report from the Washington Free Beacon this week found that, in June, Biden waived a mandate that would have forced him to give Congress a report about the effect of a withdrawal on the “U.S. counterterrorism mission against the Islamic State, al Qaeda, and associated forces; the risk to U.S. personnel in Afghanistan; and the risk for the expansion of existing or the formation of new international terrorist safe havens inside Afghanistan.” The law also required the Pentagon to update Congress on “the threat posed by the Taliban and other terrorist organizations in Afghanistan” and “the capacity of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to effectively prevent or defend against attacks by the Taliban” before using its budget to reduce troop levels in the region.