Middle School Math Club
This after school math club will engage students in various math concepts including ratios, percents, algebraic expressions, and rational numbers. Students will be engaged through real-world problems, math puzzles, and activities to expand their understanding of vital math concepts. After each lesson, students will receive an optional homework packet. All lessons will be done through Nearpod. Students will need access to this platform, but do not need an account.www.marinmommies.com
Comments / 0