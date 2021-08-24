Cancel
‘Welcome to Plathville’ season 3: How to watch, time, channel, stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 6 days ago
The Plath’s return to TLC this week as the third season of “Welcome to Plathville” kicks off on TLC on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Philo and Sling. The series is based on a family...

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
