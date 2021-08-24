Petroleum Museum holds groundbreaking for new STEM Education Building

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 8,000 square foot STEM Education Building Tuesday.

The museum believes that the facility will allow for increased class and program sizes.

It's also an opportunity to educate about the industry that drives so much of life here in West Texas.

“The mission behind the museum is to share the history of the oil industry and its impact on our lives, and with that we really strive to help students in the community understand how much the oil industry impacts our lives,” Permian Basin Petroleum Museum Director of Education and Marketing Mara Bland said. “It’s not just the gas in our cars, its anything from plastics to different chemicals that are in medicines and things like that, how every part of our life is affected by the oil and gas industry."

The museum hopes for the project to be completed by the fall of next year. Project leaders said that complete construction should take roughly nine months.