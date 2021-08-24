Sheriff's deputies make meth busts, deputy exposed to Fentanyl

The meth distribution ring got a bit smaller on the local front with recent arrests of individuals in possession of meth, Fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia. A large bust came early Wednesday morning along Interstate 75, three miles south of London, when an attempted stop of a northbound vehicle resulted in a brief chase before the vehicle crashed into a guard rail. Laurel Sheriff's Deputies Justin Taylor, Landry Collett and Tommy Houston then searched the vehicle after noting that the driver in the vehicle attempted to stash a set of digital scales.