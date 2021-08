BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you live in Bismarck and have noticed people taking pictures of your trash, they’re probably supposed to be there. The City of Bismarck is conducting a garbage collection set-out study with HDR Engineering this week. Surveyors are taking photos of materials being set out for collection in order to analyze waste management in the city. Officials said they’re not removing or rummaging through your trash, just working to determine the volume of garbage set out for collection.