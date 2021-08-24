Cancel
Public Health

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Mysuncoast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday. “For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

