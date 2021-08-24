C Yadier Molina agrees to 2022 contract with Cardinals

The Washington Nationals have promoted RHP Cade Cavalli, LHP Seth Romero, and RHP Andrew Lee to the Rochester Red Wings from Double-A Harrisburg. Cavalli, rated the top pitching prospect in the Nationals organization by several outlets including MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, is 6-4 with a 2.37 ERA (26 ER, 98.2 IP) in 18 starts between Single-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg. He’s combined to allow 63 hits, 28 total runs, three home runs, two hit batters, and 47 walks with 151 strikeouts. His 151 strikeouts lead all minor league pitchers. Cavalli is ranked the No. 23 overall prospect by Baseball America and No. 41 overall by MLB Pipeline. He’s ranked by both outlets as the second-best Washington prospect behind current Rochester catcher Keibert Ruiz. Cavalli, 23, was the Nationals 1st round pick (22nd overall) in 2020 out of the University of Oklahoma.