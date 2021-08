HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe football team is entering a new world this year as the team returns to solo school action as the Chieftains move to the 8-man game. Both Lake Holcombe and Cornell are moving into 8-man action after co-oping from 2013-20. Overall the Chieftains have eight returning letterwinners from last year’s Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op but the team will have a different look from the Knights squad that took the field in 2020.