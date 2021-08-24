You guys are really missing the joke.

by: E.B. Johnson (Image by @natabene via Twenty20) We’ve been sold a lot of romantic visions of love, and while this might be the way things play out for some people — it’s not as common as we like to think. Relationships are hard. Building a life with someone else is complicated. Even when you believe in your heart that you love someone, you may not actually be in love with them. We have to be clear on what love means to us in order to build something great with someone else. Have you spent time cultivating this definition of love? Are you in love with someone, or do you just love them for the value they bring to your life? The answer isn’t always as simple as it seems.