GREAT OUTDOORS: Erie 'algae' is back, and the source remains the same

By John Hageman, Tandem Media Network
Sandusky Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatellite images provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that harmful algal blooms (HABs) have returned to Western Lake Erie again this summer from the Maumee Bay to east of the islands. The cyanobacteria, mistakenly called blue-green algae, can develop toxins that must be treated for municipal water...

sanduskyregister.com

Wildlife
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Science
HobbiesOutdoor Life

Rare Record Salmon Caught By Lake Erie Fishing Guide

Fishing guide Anthon Hyvarinen caught the new Ohio pink salmon record fish August 17, 2021, while trolling for walleyes off the town of Geneva in Lake Erie, according to Cleveland.com. Hyvarinen’s 22-inch pink salmon weighed 4.3 pounds and has been accepted as an Ohio species record by the state Division of Wildlife.
Wildlifeocj.com

Microcystis cyanobacteria bloom monitoring in western Lake Erie

By the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provides forecasts for seasonal blooms of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) in Lake Erie, typically from July to October when warmer water creates favorable bloom conditions. Western Lake Erie has been plagued by an increase of Hazardous Algal Blooms (HABs) intensity over the past decade. These blooms consist of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae, which are capable of producing toxins that pose a risk to human and animal health, foul coastlines, and impact communities and businesses that depend on the lake. A combination of satellite image (for bloom location and extent), a forecasting and mixing model provide information on the current status of the bloom, forecasted position both at the surface and at depth, and toxicity from field samples.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Hundreds of coastal sharks shelter in Florida canals to avoid toxic red tide

Longboat Key residents in Florida have new neighbors - bonnethead, blacktip, nurse, and lemon sharks.Hundreds of sharks are leaving the coastline and have taken up home in the Florida canal, and environmental experts say it is to escape the impacts of a toxic red tide.Red tide occurs when there are too many algae (Karenia brevis) in the water which pollute the surrounding area with harmful toxins, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). “You just don’t normally see sharks piling up like that in these canals, they do go in there but not in the huge...
WildlifePosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Toxic algae bloom results in closure of Pass Lake

DECEPTION PASS STATE PARK — Pass Lake is closed to all activities due to dangerous levels of blue green algae. Recently tested water samples from the lake showed anatoxin-a levels exceeding state recreational guidelines. “It’s really, really bad,” said Deception Pass State Park Manager Jason Armstrong. “I mean really, really...
WildlifeSeattle Times

‘Really, really bad’ toxic algae bloom closes lake at Deception Pass State Park

Pass Lake is closed to all activities due to dangerous levels of blue green algae. Recently tested water samples from the lake showed anatoxin-a levels exceeding state recreational guidelines. “It’s really, really bad,” said Deception Pass State Park Manager Jason Armstrong. “I mean really, really high levels.”. Armstrong takes the...
WildlifePosted by
1420 WBSM

Harmful Algae Bloom Detected in New Bedford Pond

NEW BEDFORD — Harmful algae has been detected in New Bedford's Sassaquin Pond, and residents are advised to avoid contact with the water until further notice. That's according to a statement from Mayor Jon Mitchell's office Wednesday noting that cyanobacteria was found in water samples from the pond. Cyanobacteria is...
Iosco County, MIWNEM

DNR gives water safety tips for visiting Great Lakes

As the weather continues to stay warm many Michiganders look for area beaches too cool off but could be unaware of the hidden dangers of Michigan’s waters. Summertime in mid-Michigan is perfect for traveling up north and visiting a local Great Lakes beach to cool off. While spending time at the beach can be fun and exciting, the dangers of swimming in the Great Lakes are always something you should be aware of.
Wildlifewrfalp.com

Wild Lake Trout Found In Lake Erie, Marking Significant Milestone in Rehabilitation Efforts

Wild lake trout have been found in Lake Erie, marking a significant milestone in lake trout rehabilitation efforts. The State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the identification of wild fry collected by the DEC’s Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit this spring. DEC officials said the discovery of wild lake trout fry is a historic restoration indicator for a population that was once plentiful, but collapsed due to overfishing, habitat degradation, and invasive species.
Wildlifewxpr.org

Genetic Mapping Boosts Hopes for Restoring Prized Lake Trout

A scientific team has traced the genetic makeup of lake trout, which should help rebuild populations of the prized fish in the Great Lakes and other North American waters. U.S. and Canadian researchers said Tuesday they've completed a digital genetic map for lake trout. It will help explain characteristics that...
AnimalsNiagara Gazette

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: Listening for the ruffed grouse

The ruffed grouse is not a well-known game bird in this area but he is a very unique bird. It's primarily a plant-eater. Buds, leaves, catkins and fruits from aspens, cherries, birches, raspberries, hop-horn beams and thorn apples are the main diet. Although some insects are eaten, they are not a big part of their diet as adults.
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

Fire burns on Isle Royale; Greenwood and other fires remain same size

A wildfire ignited the east end of Isle Royale National Park on Sunday afternoon, covering about 200 acres. The Horne fire, along with ongoing drought conditions and elevated levels of fire danger, prompted park officials to close several areas to the public. According to a news release from the National...
Trumbull County, OHPosted by
Angela Kervorkian-Wattle

Here are several great outdoor places to explore

Trumbull County, OH - Trumbull County, located halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, provides sights and sounds that provide tourists with a multitude of interesting experiences. The county's wide array of attractions draws visitors, whether it's admiring the elegant lines of classic cars at the National Packard Museum, listening to the clip-clop of an Amish horse and buggy, or paying homage to the 25th President William McKinley at his birthplace.
HobbiesSandusky Register

GREAT OUTDOORS: Geese, squirrel among options for upcoming hunting seasons

September challenges sportsmen with making some of the toughest choices of the year on what to concentrate on. The month provides some of the best opportunities to pursue feathers, fur and fins while the weather transitions from hot to cool. There are a lot of fishing opportunities available as fish...

