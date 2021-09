Don't be fooled by these images. Although the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder traversed a dirt road during our photoshoot, this redesigned, fifth-generation model is not a return to its rugged roots. Nor is it intended to be. The Pathfinder remains a roadgoing three-row SUV purpose-built to carry people or things. For that, it has space and equipment to get the job done. And in our testing, it posted numbers that equal or better many of its rivals. But impressive performance aside, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder has flaws that cannot be ignored.