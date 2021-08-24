Cancel
Sandusky, OH

Angela "Ant" Wraggs

By Register staff
Sandusky Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY — Angela “Ant” Wraggs, 54, died in her home on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on Feb. 28, 1967, to the late Ellis, Jr. and Ruby L. (Hardin) Wraggs in Sandusky. She was a 1985 graduate of Sandusky High School and received her associate degree from Lorain Business College and also received certification as a medical biller and coder from Ohio Business College. She was employed by Dr. Robert W. Daniels Psychological Services. She also worked for K & K Industries.

