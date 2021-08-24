Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office posts warning about littering

Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office shares images of litter along highways (Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office)

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) was not hiding their disappointment in a post made Tuesday. They used words like “disrespectful” and “lazy” after seeing a stretch of the highway littered with trash.

SCSO says they received a grant to pay the salary of an inmate work crew to pick up trash along highways and clean up illegal dumpsites. The grant also funded “No Dumping” signs that have been put up along roads in Sequoyah County. It’s that sign in particular that SCSO says people are throwing trash at.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office warned, “Just remember, if and when we catch you littering, not only will you have a hefty fine to pay, you will also become one the inmates picking up miles of trash on our roads.”

They are asking people take down tag numbers and call them if they see anyone littering.

©2021 Cox Media Group