Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sequoyah County, OK

Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office posts warning about littering

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZlSK_0bbo0rBJ00
Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office shares images of litter along highways (Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office)

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) was not hiding their disappointment in a post made Tuesday. They used words like “disrespectful” and “lazy” after seeing a stretch of the highway littered with trash.

SCSO says they received a grant to pay the salary of an inmate work crew to pick up trash along highways and clean up illegal dumpsites. The grant also funded “No Dumping” signs that have been put up along roads in Sequoyah County. It’s that sign in particular that SCSO says people are throwing trash at.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office warned, “Just remember, if and when we catch you littering, not only will you have a hefty fine to pay, you will also become one the inmates picking up miles of trash on our roads.”

They are asking people take down tag numbers and call them if they see anyone littering.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
39K+
Followers
66K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Sequoyah County, OK
Crime & Safety
Sequoyah County, OK
Government
County
Sequoyah County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Littering#Scso#The Sheriff S Office#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Broken Arrow, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow PD release information on an attempted child abduction

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On Saturday, Broken Arrow police officers responded to a call about an attempted abduction of an 11-year-old child near Ash Court and Fulton Street. The initial report that officers received was that the child was riding her bicycle and was approached by an unknown person. The unknown person reportedly knocked her off her bike and attempted to pull her into a van.
Mississippi StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ida aftermath: Mississippi highway collapse leaves 2 dead, 10 hurt

LUCEDALE, Miss. — Two people are dead and 10 others are hurt after part of a Mississippi highway collapsed overnight, authorities said. According to WKRG and WLOX, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. CDT Monday on Highway 26 in George County, west of Lucedale. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said two lanes of the road collapsed, killing at least two people. Another 10 people were hurt, including three who suffered critical injuries, WKRG reported.

Comments / 4

Community Policy