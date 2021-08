Why do we care so much about AMC (AMC) and GameStop (GME) ? What does it really matter? And what about all of these other stocks that are adopted for the moment, a Wendy's (WEN) , a Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) or Corsair Gaming (CRSR) or other memes for the day, including some small-cap stocks to tiny to mention here? Should it bother anyone that AMD (AMD) spikes 15 points because it's raided by an amorphous group of individuals operating on their own discretion?