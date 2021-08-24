Cancel
Kean sent off in latest low point in Everton career

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoise Kean’s Everton career just cannot get going. The Italy striker made his first start of the season in an English League Cup second-round match at second-tier Huddersfield and was sent off after getting involved in a scuffle in the 59th minute. Kean had already had a goal disallowed in the first half and didn’t protest against the red card as he walked straight off the field and down the tunnel. Everton still won 2-1. Kean is starting his third season at Everton. He was mainly used as a substitute in his first year and spent most of last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain. Six other Premier League teams beat lower-league opposition.

