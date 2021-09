GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. After recently announcing that his conference has no immediate plans to expand, new Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff is now saying that since the conference has received plenty of interest concerning expansion, and some of that interest is from unexpected places, he will soon be announcing plans for conference expansion. As Fitz explains, this is interesting because there seem to be schools involved beyond the Big 12 and Mountain West, and that he's under the impression that Kansas State has not yet shown interest in joining the Pac-12 because its leadership believes the Big 12 will survive.