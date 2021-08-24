Cancel
NFL

Miami Dolphins make several roster moves

By Kevin Flaherty
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins made a series of roster moves to get down to the 80-man limit, including releasing offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and wide receiver Isaiah Ford, according to Pro Football Talk. The Dolphins also placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden on injured reserve and waived wideout Robert Foster with an injury designation.

