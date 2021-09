Funeral services for 82-year old Maryville resident Vern W. Summa will be at 10:30 on Thursday at the Ravenwood Christian Church in Ravenwood. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery of Ravenwood. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. The Bram Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials can be directed to Evelyn Summa to go to a charity that will be determined.