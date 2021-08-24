Cancel
Walloon Lake, MI

Walloon Lake Begins Preparations for Hemingway Homecoming Events Labor Day Weekend

By Chelsea Dickens
9&10 News
 6 days ago

A quiet, Northern Michigan town has played host for a big character, Ernest Hemingway.

Since his first visit in 1899, Hemingway has left an impact on the small village of Walloon Lake.

“This is where it all started,” says Dianna Stampfler, Walloon Lake Community Events Coordinator. “This is where he made his first vacation and this is where his heart was and I think still many people here embrace that love that he had for this area.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Hemingway’s marriage to Hadley Richardson, which took place in Bay Township on Sept. 3rd, 1921, followed by a honeymoon in Walloon Lake. The wedding reception will be recreated on Sept. 3rd as part of the year-long celebration.

“We have recipes that we think may have been served act the actual event,” says Stampfler. “They were provided to us by the Dillworth family whose family ran the inn where the actual reception was held. Members of the family are going to be here with us, and we’ve got actors portraying Ernest and Hadley, they will be our guests of honor. ”

The wedding only lasted a few years, but the event left a lasting impression. Hemingway and family visited their cottage in the village for several years prior to the wedding. The author traveled the world from Cuba to France, Key West to Ketchum, but Walloon is rarely mentioned.

“His family came here for many years, in fact, many descendants still make the pilgrimage here,” says Stampfler. “It just really helps us, to show people where they can walk in the footsteps of someone who was regarded as the most noted author in the 20th century.”

To honor the famous writer, there have been events all year, which continue next Friday and Saturday. Following the wedding re-creation Friday, there will be a live auction.

“A private tour of Grace Hemingway’s cottage- Ernest’s mother – she had her own cottage across from their historic Windermere Cottage and one lucky person will go away with a private wine and cheese tasting on the porch,” says Stampfler.

On Saturday at 11 a.m. at Circle Park, there will be an unveiling of an art installation in dedication to the author.

For more Hemingway Homecoming events, visit the Village of Walloon Lake website.

