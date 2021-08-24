Funeral services for 28-year old Humeston and former Leon resident Brandon Hatfield will be held on Saturday at 10 am at the Slade-O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon. Interment will be in the Leon Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Face masks are required at the visitation and funeral. The Brandon Hatfield Memorial Fund has been established through Great Western Bank. Online condolences may be left at sladefuneralhome.com.